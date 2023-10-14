Telangana Assembly Elections: Poll booths to go theme-based in Hyderabad

Constituencies to have polling stations managed by either women, PwD or youths

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:30 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The coming Legislative Assembly elections are set to see a unique approach to voter outreach. For the first time ever in the State, each constituency of Hyderabad district will have polling stations managed entirely by either women, persons with disabilities (PwD), or youngsters.

By setting up these special theme-based polling stations, district election authorities are targeting specific voting demographics to boost the overall turnout at the polls. In the 2018 elections, Hyderabad recorded less than 50 per cent turnout.

With a total of 21,62,541 female voters, women make up nearly 50 per cent of the electorate in the city. Encouraging them, all 15 assembly constituencies will have a minimum of five women-managed polling stations, resulting in a total of 75 such stations.

As for PwD and youth, a minimum of one polling station in each constituency will be handled by them. While there are 24,163 PwD voters in Hyderabad, there are around 57,082 first-time voters aged between 18 to 19 years, with a potential increase in this number.

Government Girls Primary School, New Bhoiguda in Sanathnagar, Sun Rise High School in Nampally, Vasavi Engineering College in Karwan, and Sri Vidya Secondary School in Amberpet are expected to be among the youth-managed polling stations.

Apart from being managed solely by them, the voting centers will feature artwork focused on the group and other campaign material to create an inclusive and empowering voting experience. Further boosting voter turnout, five model polling stations with all necessary amenities are also organised in all constituencies.

In addition to the special polling booths, the Saksham app by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will ease the voter identification and registration process for PwD voters. Youth of the State are also being engaged in a variety of activities like cycle rallies, runs, and cultural competitions.

