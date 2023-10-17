Telangana assembly polls: Congress MP Su Thirunavukkarasar appointed AICC observer

10:42 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed party MP Su Thirunavukkarasar as the AICC observer for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana.

The appointment of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer was announced in a party communication issued Tuesday evening.

Telangana assembly elections will be held on November 30 and the results will be out on December 3.

According to another communication, the party chief appointed Samuel George Kalaiarasar, Ashok Maridas and Manoj Datta as national coordinators of the Jawahar Bal Manch, an AICC affiliate for children in the age group of 7 to 18, with immediate effect.