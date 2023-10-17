India’s role model Telangana’s inspiration is from Siddipet, says KCR

Striking an emotional chord with the people at Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Siddipet on Tuesday, CM KCR recalled his deep connection with the constituency and its people

Siddipet: Stating that just as Telangana had emerged as a role model for the entire country on various fronts, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Siddipet was the inspiration for the Telangana model of development.

Striking an emotional chord with the people at Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Siddipet on Tuesday, the Chief Minister recalled his deep connection with the constituency and its people. Siddipet had nurtured him, imparted him wisdom, and played a pivotal role in his journey to becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana, he said, calling Siddipet his ‘janmabhumi’, forever etched in his heart.

Reminiscing his deep-rooted connections with Siddipet, where he had friends in every village, fondly recalling them by name, Chandrashekhar Rao said Siddipet gave him inspiration to initiate numerous schemes, ranging from Mission Bhagiratha to Dalit Bandhu. He drew parallels between the Siddipet drinking water scheme he initiated as Siddipet MLA to fight drought in the constituency, which later inspired the State government’s flagship Mission Bhagiratha programme.

He also recalled the challenges faced by him and his team in while digging borewells for farmers in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, resulting in little success. The drought-prone conditions of the region, he said, inspired him to initiate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme which is now pumping water into Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir to irrigate lakhs of acres in Siddipet segment.

He also explained the roots of the Dalit Bandhu programme, an idea that evolved after he helped a Dalit woman at Mittapalli to purchase a bicycle for Rs.1,900 as a gift to her would-be son-in-law. Later, the family came to meet him along with the cycle and waited all day. When he returned, they asked him to perform puja to the cycle with the mother, daughter, and son-in-law riding the cycle back home.

“I never forget that scene. After becoming Chief Minister, I drafted the Dalit Bandhu scheme which will be implemented in a phased manner,” he said.

With Siddipet providing him the strength to leave the ruling TDP and lead the Telangana agitation, the BRS president recalled his victory with a 60,000 vote majority and how it laid the foundation for the creation of the separate State of Telangana. He also highlighted the enduring support of people from Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar and Gajwel in his endeavors. He exuded confidence that Kamareddy would also extend its support to him in the upcoming elections.

“Notwithstanding the constituency where I contest from, I will continue the tradition of offering prayers at the Konaipalli Venkateswara Swamy temple near Siddipet before filing nominations, considering it a fortunate omen,” he added.

