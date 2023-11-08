Telangana Assembly polls: OU research scholar plans to contest from Sirpur (T)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Saire Thirupathi

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Saire Thirupathi, an English PhD Scholar at Osmania University is planning to be in the fray from Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency in polls slated for November 30. He will be contesting on the ticket of the Shiv Sena.

Hailing from remote Chintalamanepalli mandal centre, Thirupathi said that he would like to be in the fray to ensure social justice and to represent the segment as the son of the soil. “Sirpur (T) has been represented by non locals since 1952. Being a native and an educated person, I want to contest from this Assembly constituency,” he reasoned.

The scholar informed that he would file his nomination papers on November 10.

