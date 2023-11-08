CM KCR to file nominations on Thursday

Published Date - 03:56 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will file his nomination on Thursday from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The last date to file nominations is November 10, while the polling is scheduled to be held on November 30.

Continuing the tradition, Chandrashekhar Rao had already visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Konaipally in Siddipet district and offered special prayers after placing his nomination papers before the presiding deity. He has been offering prayers at the temple every time he contested an election since 1985 when he first won as an MLA. After taking blessings from the priests, he signed the nomination prayers at the temple itself.

The Chief Minister is now scheduled to file his nomination on Thursday, at Gajwel in the forenoon and then fly down to Kamareddy to submit the nomination in the afternoon. Later, he will address a Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Kamareddy, marking the conclusion of the first spell of his poll campaign. After a brief break on account of Diwali, he will resume campaigning from November 13.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to contest from these two key constituencies had spiced up the elections and he will be facing two crucial leaders from the Congress and the BJP in each of these constituencies. While BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender will be contesting from Gajwel, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is expected to contest from Kamareddy. Both these leaders will also be contesting from the Huzurabad and Kodangal constituencies respectively.