Unaccounted cash Rs 2.90 lakh seized in Sirpur (T)

On Monday, at an inter-state check post in Hudikili village, Sirpur (T) mandal, unaccounted cash totaling Rs 2.29 lakh was confiscated from Gajelli Thirupathi of Muthampet village in Koutala mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 07:59 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 2.29 lakh was seized from Gajelli Thirupathi of Muthampet village in Koutala mandal for failing to furnish relevant receipts of the funds at an inter-state check post at Hudikili village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Monday.

Meanwhile, unaccounted cash Rs 61,500 was seized from B Rakesh belonging to Chandrapur in Maharashtra as he was not carrying documents of the funds at the samilar check-post.

