BRS legislators, MPs to donate one month’s salary to help Telangana flood victims

Party leadership also urges cadre to actively participate in ongoing rescue, relief operations
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced that its MLAs, MLCs and MPs will donate one month’s salary to assist flood victims across Telangana and support flood relief efforts.
The decision, directed by party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was announced by senior leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday.
The BRS leadership also urged the party cadre to actively participate in ongoing rescue and relief operations.
Additionally, they have been asked to make generous donations to help the needy.