CM Revanth downplaying rain impact, says Harish Rao

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said 31 people had died due to rains in the last couple of days according to information obtained from their cadre. However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that only 16 people died in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 10:14 PM

BRS MLA T Harish Rao

Medak: Former minister T Harish Rao said the government is trying to downplay the impact of rains by showing a less number of deaths than the actual toll.

Rao also said the Chief Minister was not on the field though his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, who was 20 years older than Revanth, was inspecting the rain-hit areas braving the floods.

Harish Rao said the rains also exposed the lack of preparedness though the IMD had predicted heavy rains much earlier. He observed that many incidents would have been avoided had the government prepared well to deal with these rains.

Though the people of Khammam gave 9 seats to the Congress in the assembly elections, he said the Congress government could not save the nine people who were stranded in floods.

Recalling how Revanth Reddy demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the deceased in floods when he was in the opposition, Rao demanded the Chief Minister to announce Rs 25 lakh exgratia to each of the victims. He said the BRS cadre in the erstwhile Medak district would mobilise funds and groceries to distribute to the victims of the flood.