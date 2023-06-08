Telangana BC Commission appeals for socio economic survey

The Telangana State BC Commission Chairman met the National BC Commission Chairman at New Delhi on Thursday

Hyderabad: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao appealed to the National BC Commission chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir to recommend to the union government for taking up a socio-economic caste survey on priority basis.

Stating that socio-economic survey falls under the purview of the union government, Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao said such caste census data arrived on scientific lines would help the States determine the accurate percentage of reservation needed for backward classes in education, employment, and local body elections.

This exercise will also provide a helping hand to the Rohini Commission working on sub-categorization and find a permanent solution, he said while submitting memorandums on several pending issues plaguing the BC communities.

During the meeting, the State BC Commission chairman highlighted schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, reimbursement of tuition fees, overseas scholarship, Mahatma Phule residential schools, and free financial assistance are being implemented by Telangana government.

The State BC Commission chairman also discussed the meagre budget of Rs.2,000 crore allotted in the union annual budget of 2023-2024 to the OBCs, who constitute 56 percent of the total population.

Stressing on the importance of having an exclusive separate Ministry for BCs at the union level, Krishna Mohan Rao suggested for application of backlog policy to OBCs to implement the mandated 27 percent OBC reservation in education and employment.

He also urged the National BC Commission Chairman to include the BC castes from Telangana in the central OBC list to enable them to avail benefits of education and employment fields. And also suggested taking up a review on enhancing the non-creamy layer ceiling from Rs.8 lakh to Rs.15 lakh.

