Telangana BC study circle to commence Civil Services coaching from Oct 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BC Study Circles will commence long term coaching programme for the UPSC Civil Services prelims-cum-Main examination, 2023, from October 17.

The coaching will be provided at TS BC Study, Osmania University, Hyderabad and TS BC Study Circle, Hanmakonda. Selected and admitted candidates have been asked to attend the coaching programme.

