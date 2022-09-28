BC Study Circles’ offline coaching

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:35 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: The Backward Classes Welfare department is leaving no stone unturned to provide coaching for the government recruitment examinations for eligible candidates. In addition to the existing 12 BC Study Circles, 50 new BC Study Centres have been established across the State for imparting coaching.

After successfully extending coaching for Group-I recruitment in the BC Study Circles, the Study Centres are imparting offline coaching for over 10,000 eligible candidates for the Group-III and IV recruitment. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to issue the notifications for the Group-III and IV posts shortly. The Study Circles and Centres have also drawn plans to commence free coaching for 10,000 eligible students for the Group-II soon. It is expected to train 1 lakh candidates for various recruitment examinations in a year.

To coach students, the BC Study Circles have roped in services of the experts in different subjects. To help candidates better prepare for exams, a mentoring system for existing students with past students who cleared various recruitment examinations is being introduced. All this coaching comes free of cost, while the same will be expensive if candidates enrol in a private coaching centre. For instance, the coaching for the Group-I recruitment costs more than Rs 1 lakh per for three to six months duration. Similarly, enrolling for Group-III and IV coaching will cost anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 for classes duration of three to six months.

Not just extending free coaching, these Study Circles and Centres have been equipped with library facilities and study halls with competitive examination material enabling aspirants to study after the classwork.

“We are planning to introduce digital classrooms in the Study Circles for interactive sessions helping students to comprehend the content easily. Weekly tests are conducted to assess candidates. Apart from coaching, we are roping in experts, including bureaucrats and subject experts to train on how to approach competitive exams, personality development and time management,” BC Study Circles Director, K Aloke Kumar said.

Apart from State recruitment exams, the BC Study Circles are shortly commencing free coaching for the Civil Services examination conducted by the union Public Service Commission.