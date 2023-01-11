Telangana: BC Study Circles to provide free coaching for Group-II aspirants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BC Employability, Skill Development and Training Centre popularly known as BC Study Circles have invited applications from eligible candidates for free coaching programme in bilingual for TSPSC Group-II recruitment examination. A total of 200 candidates will be trained at TS BC Study Circle, OU Centre, Osmania University from January 23.

The applicants whose annual parental income is below Rs.5 lakh are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted online on the website https://tsbcstudycircle.cgg.gov.in/. For more details, contact 040-27077929 or 7780359322.