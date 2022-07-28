Telangana: BC Welfare Residential Degree College entrance results out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: The results of the entrance test conducted for admissions into BC Welfare Residential Degree College for Women were released on Thursday.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Secretary, Mallaiah Battu said marks obtained by students were hosted on the website http://www.mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in/.

Those students who got seats in the first list should immediately be ready with their original certificates and get admission in the college based on the merit list, he added.