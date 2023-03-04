Telangana: Beat inter exam stress with free counselling services

Inter students can reach out to psychologists and psychiatrists free of cost and round the clock by calling on the number 14416, says TS BIE

Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With the Intermediate Public Examinations commencing March 15, students facing exam fear, stress or pressure can avail counselling and guidance services of psychologists and psychiatrists offered by Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across the States (Tele-MANAS) of the Health & Family Welfare department, Telangana.

Students can reach out to psychologists and psychiatrists free of cost and round the clock by calling on the number 14416, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education said on Friday.

The district mental health clinics have also been set up in the government hospitals in each district to provide personal psychiatrist consultation, free of cost, it said.

TS BIE secretary Navin Mittal urged students, parents and all stakeholders to make use of these services for the benefit of the student community of the intermediate education.