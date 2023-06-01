BRS will win 90 to 100 seats, says KTR

Forget about winning the elections, BJP would not even retain Goshamahal, Dubbak and Huzurabad seats, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Reiterating that the BRS will win 90 to 100 seats to perform a hat-trick and that its supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao will be the Chief Minister for the third term, the party working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the Congress and BJP declare their Chief Ministerial candidates. Forget about winning the elections, BJP would not even retain Goshamahal, Dubbak and Huzurabad seats, he said, adding that BRS was not serious about BJP and so were the people in the State.

In a free wheeling chat with newsmen here on Thursday, Minister KT Rama Rao was very candid in his observations about various topics. He maintained that there won’t be any impact of Karnataka election result on Telangana, he said in Karnataka, a bad government was thrown out of power. He was critical of the BJP leaders saying while Manipur was burning, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his second lieutenant Union Home Minister Amit Shah and eight other Chief Ministers were busy campaigning in Karnataka. Despite the Prime Minister’s PR efforts, BJP had suffered a defeat at the hustings, he pointed out.

Asked about the reported statement of AIMIM plans to contest in more Assembly seats in Telangana, the BRS working president maintained that as an individual party they were free to contest any number of seats. Countering the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s reported comments that BRS government had not failed in ensuring minorities welfare, he recalled that the same Majlis chief had showered encomiums on Telangana government for its minority welfare measures, during his campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Telangana government was ensuring a holistic, integrated, inclusive and balanced growth, he said. “In fact, there was a problem of plenty in the State”.

Compared to last year, already 12 lakh tonnes of excess paddy was procured till date this year in the State. In Chhattisgarh, there was a ceiling that only 12 tonnes of paddy would be procured per acre but in Telangana there was no such restriction. Government procured every grain farmers produce, he said.

Challenging the BJP president JP Nadda and the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to show a better model than the Telangana model, Rama Rao said it took two decades for an assembly building to be completed in Chhattisgarh. “Able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and stable government is bringing in investments into the State. Considering the Telangana model of governance, I appeal to the people to continue their unconditional support to the BRS,” Rama Rao said.

Opposition charges on ORR

Regarding the opposition parties charges on irregularities in allotment Outer Ring Road Toll-Operate-Transfer model for generating more revenues, the Industries Minister said the HMDA had served legal notice to State Congress president A Revanth Reddy demanding apology. Similarly, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao was also served defamation suit by the firm seeking an apology. Opposition leaders should desist from making baseless allegations, he advised.

Telangana government was prepared to order probe by ED, CBI or any other agency into the allegations. If the opposition leaders had any documents or proofs they could produce them but mere leveling of allegations would not be tolerated, he said, adding “From now on, I will also serve notices on leaders, who make baseless allegations”

Scope for improvement

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said there was always scope for improvement in the State. In Hyderabad, the public transport needs to be improved and Metro services should be expanded to 200 to 250 kms. Under SNDP Rs.1000 crore was allocated for nala development, storm water drains and sewer systems needs to be improved. In the health and education sector, Telangana has done remarkable job but still plenty more can be done, he said.

Achievements of Telangana in nine years

– Kaleshwaram – world’s largest lift irrigation project was constructed

– With Rs.3.17 lakh, Telangana leads in Per Capita Income

– 1.32 lakh jobs provided in public sector, 80,000 jobs recruitment is under progress

– 24 lakh jobs provided in private sector

– Telangana first State to provide piped water supply to every household

– 69 percent institutional deliveries

– Telangana ranked third in health index

– Introduction of TS-IPASS, Green Budget, Panchayat Raj Act, Municipal Act, registering 7.7 percent green cover increase

– Under administrative reforms, 3400 tandas were upgraded as Gram Panchayats, new mandals, revenue divisions, districts were created, integrated Collectorate complexes constructed

