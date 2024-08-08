Telangana: Bhupalpally collector asks official to focus on students’ health, food

Officials should focus on improving sanitation standards and the quality of food being supplied to students in the residential school hostels, said the collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 August 2024, 04:32 PM

Bhupalpally Collector Rahul. photo- twitter

Bhupalpally: Collector Rahul Sharma directed the education department officials to focus on improving education standards and the quality of food being provided in weaker section residential schools in the district.

The Collector, who held a review meeting with the officials of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) , Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Tribal Welfare, Gurukul Schools and Hostel Welfare Officers on Thursday, asked officials to pay special attention to education and health of the students.

He instructed the authorities to provide tasty meals to the students and encouraged them to study well and achieve high positions in life. “Food should be provided to the students according to the menu. Students should be made aware of how to maintain personal hygiene so that during the outbreak of seasonal diseases they can protect themselves,”he said.

There are 11 SC residential schools, 7 Backward Classes schools, 11 KGBVs , 5 Model Schools, 23 Tribal Welfare residential schools, 9 Minority residential school and one Urban Residential School in the district, in which 8795 students are studying.