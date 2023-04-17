Telangana: BJP leader Neeraja Reddy dies in road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Kurnool: Former MLA and BJP in-charge of Kurnool’s Aluru, Neeraja Reddy died in a road accident on Sunday.

She was coming from Hyderabad to Kurnool when her car overturned after a tyre burst at Beechupally in Telangana.

Reddy succumbed to her injuries at Sri Chakra Hospital.

Reddy was a well-known political figure in the state, having won as an MLA in 2009 from the Indian National Congress (INC).

However, she resigned from the party in 2011 and distanced herself from politics. She later joined the YSRCP in 2019. But then, she quit the party and joined BJP.