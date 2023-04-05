BJP leader Rao Padma under house arrest in Hanamkonda

Bharatiya Janata Party Hanamkonda district president Rao Padma was taken her into custody as a preventive measure.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:32 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hanamkonda: Police have placed BJP Hanamkonda district president Rao Padma under house arrest here on Wednesday.

An Inspector, SI and some other staff reached her house and told her that they were taking her into custody as a preventive measure. BJP leaders under the leadership of Padma had reportedly planned to conduct protests condemning the arrest of a former journalist Booram Prashanth and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay.

Meanwhile, BRS cadre staged protests here accusing Bandi Sanjay of trying to tarnish the image of the BRS government.