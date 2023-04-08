BJP leader’s remarks on women’s clothing and choices spark outrage

A video of him delivering a speech on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti at a religious function in Indore has gone viral, causing outrage among netizens.

In the viral video, the senior BJP leader expressed his displeasure over young women staying out late at night. “When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs. I feel like approaching and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up,” he said.

BJP Leader @KailashOnline says girls dress badly & look like ‘Shurpanakha’. This is a reprehensible & demeaning insult to every woman of this country Where is @smritiirani now? Does she condone this disgusting statement? Or does she only find her voice to attack @RahulGandhi! pic.twitter.com/hzoxrnZpl1 — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) April 8, 2023

Kailash Vijayvargiya went on saying, “And the girls wear such dirty clothes. We think of women as goddesses but they look like Shurpanakha. God has given you a good body, wear nice clothes. Please teach your children well, I am very worried,” he added.

As the video went viral, the comments drew sharp criticism from the opposition and social media users for his misogynistic comments.

Congress spokesperson Sangeeta Sharma took to the micro-blogging site and demanded an apology from the party. “BJP leaders humiliate women again and again. It shows their thinking and their attitude. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya ji calling women as Shurpankha and making objectionable comments on their dress is appropriate in independent India. Apologize BJP!”

“Seems like BJP specialises in recruiting unsavoury characters – rapists, hate-mongers, women-haters, minority haters, and people like them into their ranks. It is just a hate-filled party. The sooner it goes, the better for India (sic),” wrote a user. “I wonder how any modern women would support these goons (sic),” said another.

Earlier, Vijayvargiya claimed that after Independence and Partition, whatever was left of India constituted a “Hindu Rashtra”, brazenly contradicting the country’s founding principle of secularism.