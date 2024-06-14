Telangana BJP unit slams Congress for failing to fulfil poll promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit slammed the State government for failing to fulfil the promises made to the people even after six months passing by since the Congress came to power in Telangana.

Initially, the Congress had assured that promises would be implemented by December 9 and then it sought 100 days time. Now, six months had passed by and the implementation of promises was confined to papers, BJP Floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy ridiculed.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, the BJP floor leader pointed out that despite financial constraints, the new government in Andhra Pradesh had issued orders increasing pensions to old age people, widows and differently –abled persons.

“Revanth Reddy should learn from Andhra Pradesh government and immediately issue orders to increase pensions as promised during the elections,” Maheswar Reddy said. The increased pensions should be paid to the beneficiaries since December, when Congress came to power in the State, he demanded.

The BJP floor leader also found fault with the Congress government for recalling the Telugu text books distributed to school children. The government instructed the officials to recall 20 lakh textbooks as former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Education Minister were mentioned in the foreword in the books.

The State government should initiate action against officials, who were responsible for the mistakes. But recalling the text books and initiating correction measures, would result in additional financial burden on the exchequer, besides consuming time, he said.

The newly formed Andhra Pradesh government had distributed the text books despite they were printed with former Chief Minister’s photos, he stressed.

“Tearing the foreword pages, which contained national anthem and pledge, is an insult to the nation and constitution” Maheswar Reddy charged.