Telangana BJP MPs begin hectic lobbying for Union Cabinet berths

Sources in the party say two MPs from Telangana are likely to get a berth in Prime Minister Modi's cabinet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: With Narendra Modi to take oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term on June 9, hectic lobbying for berths in the union Cabinet has reportedly begun in the State BJP.

The BJP has won eight Lok Sabha seats in the State and most of the MPs have reportedly started lobbying to secure a berth in the union cabinet. Sources in the party say two MPs from Telangana are likely to get a berth in Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet.

The BJP leadership reportedly has decided to accommodate one MP in the cabinet rank and another as Minister of State. One of the posts would be given to a BC leader, the sources added.

Secunderabad MP and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy, who was expected to be inducted in the cabinet, may not find berth in the cabinet this time and is likely to be given key responsibility in BJP Parliamentary Board, the highest decision making body of the party.

If sources are to be believed, BJP national vice president and Mahabubnagar MP DK Aruna have been assured of a berth in the cabinet by the BJP leadership. She may be offered a Minister of State post and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender could be offered a cabinet post, sources added.

Sources say Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and party Rajya Sabha member K Laxman, who belongs to BC community are also reportedly lobbying for cabinet berth. Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy too is reportedly trying his luck.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that several senior BJP leaders are lobbying for the post of BJP State unit chief. Since BJP national president JP Nadda’s tenure is going to end this month, there is also possibility that State unit chiefs of many States might be changed. Hence few leaders are lobbying for the post.

Sources say, Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao was expected to be given the responsibility of party State president. The party leadership believes that Raghunandan Rao would be able to strengthen the party in a more aggressive manner in the State. Raghunandan Rao has been complaining for years that he is not getting the position he deserves, hence the party leadership has reportedly decided to offer him the State chief’s post. There is also a possibility that in the event of Eatala Rajender not finding a place in the cabinet, he would be offered the State chief’s post.