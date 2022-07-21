Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay hails victory of Droupadi Murmu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:10 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of the country, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Rajanna-Sircilla: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the election of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu as the President as people’s victory. Common public, especially ST community people, were expressing happiness over the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of the country. The BJP president participated in a bike rally taken out by BJP as part ‘Praja Gosa-BJP Barosa’ in Vemulawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar opined that nomination of a Tribal woman for the Presidential election as well as election materialized only because of the BJP party. Expressing happiness for getting an opportunity to exercise his votes in the presidential election, he said that Droupadi Murmu was elected as President under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire ST community was praising Narendra Modi.

Like previous elections, TRS had supported the Congress candidate in parliament. Though both of them joined hands, they failed to defeat the NDA candidate. The Telangana government was claiming the schemes introduced by the union government. He promised to provide free education and health facilities to the people after coming to power in the state. He found fault with Chandrashekhar Rao, who had promised to sanction Rs 100 crore to Vemulawada temple per year, for not releasing the amount.