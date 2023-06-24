Telangana BJP’s internal turmoil: Nadda summons Kishan Reddy to Delhi

Ever since Rajender and Rajgopal Reddy joined the BJP, they had differences with Bandi Sanjay and they even brought it to the notice of the party high command

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Even as the Telangana BJP is struggling to keep its flock together, hectic efforts are said to be on to broker peace in the party, with leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah learnt to have reached out to leaders who have raised a banner of revolt against BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, in a bid to work out a compromise formula.

BJP national president JP Nadda, who has summoned Huzurabad MLA and party joining committee chairman Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy to Delhi on Friday, has also asked Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy to rush to the national capital on Saturday to hold discussions.

The party leadership is learnt to be keen that both the leaders drop their plans to leave the party and work in coordination with the State leadership. However, it is learnt that both the leaders have made up their mind and decided to quit the party as they were disappointed that the BJP leadership has not given them important responsibility though they have spent substantial time in the party after quitting their earlier affiliations.

Ever since Rajender and Rajgopal Reddy joined the party, they had differences with Sanjay and they even brought it to the notice of the party high command, but nothing much happened as the latter had the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Eatala faction wanted the party high command to replace Sanjay with him, but their demand was not considered by the leadership.

Even Rajgopal Reddy was unhappy with the party leadership and is waiting for an opportunity to leave the party. After the Congress performance in Karnataka, Rajgopal Reddy appears keen to return to the party. His brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is reportedly making efforts to facilitate his return.

It is learnt that both the leaders had stayed away from the mass contact programme organised by the BJP on June 22 across the State.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is trying to put up a brave face and show that all is well in the party. “We can’t stop if somebody wants to board a sinking ship,” he said when asked about the plans by some BJP leaders to cross over to the Congress.