Telangana BJP internal rift: Amit Shah summons Rajgopal Reddy, Eatala to Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

File Photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Following reports that former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy along with Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendra was planning to leave the party and join Congress, the BJP high command on Friday summoned both the leaders to Delhi to discuss issues.

According to party sources, BJP National President JP Nadda and union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted both the leaders and asked them to meet them on Saturday. The sources stated that Amit Shah was furious at the Telangana unit leadership for not resolving the internal rift within the party.

Amit Shah is reportedly making a last-ditch effort to convince the duo to drop their plan to join Congress. There have been reports that Rajgopal Reddy’s elder brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had succeeded in convincing his brother to join Congress.

Even Eatala, who is having serious differences with party State unit chief Bandi Sanjay, too had reportedly decided to leave the Saffron party following a feeling of loneliness in the party as he had been sidelined.

Sources said that along with Rajgopal Reddy and Eatala Rajender, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and few other leaders, who joined from other parties, too are waiting to jump ship and join Congress. These leaders reportedly are unhappy with the functioning style of Bandi Sanjay and want the party leadership to replace him.

There is also speculation about the duo meeting Amit Shah as they have already made up their mind to leave the party, sources said.