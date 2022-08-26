Telangana: Boat ride facility begins at Luxettipet

Published Date - 10:55 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao said that efforts were on to develop the tourism sector in Mancherial Assembly constituency. He formally inaugurated a temporary boat ride facility introduced in Godavari near Luxettipet town on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Diwakar Rao said that steps were being taken to improve basic amenities at the existing tourist spots and to identify new ones in the segment. He stated that the Mancherial Assembly constituency was endowed with attractions that could draw the attention of tourists. He added that a permanent boating facility would be introduced soon.

The legislator advised tourists to call the contact numbers of drivers, displayed on flex posters, to have the rides. He stated that the drivers of the boats were housed on the other side of the river at the ancient temple near Kotilingala village. He urged the public to utilize the facility and follow safety precautions while taking rides.

Municipal chairperson Nalmas Kanthaiah, District Cooperative Marketing Societies chairman Tippani Lingaiah, Nadipelli Charitable Trust chairman N Vijith and many others were present.