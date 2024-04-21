Congress Govt stand on Godavari-Cauvery link awaited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: The State government, after the change of guard in December last, is yet to spell out its stand on many of the complex challenges Telangana has been facing in safeguarding its interests in respect of river water sharing and utilisation.

It is more so with the moves of the Ministry of Jal Shakti to facilitate transfer of Godavari water to Cauvery basin.

Even as it is feared that Telangana could stand to lose to a great extent, Tamil Nadu is expected to gain and the issue could potentially ignite a major conflict between the two States.

Though the issue is being intensely debated, with Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao pointing out how the previous BRS government had opposed the project and how it was detrimental to Telangana’s interests, the Congress government is yet to clarify on the options before the State.

The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) officials, immediately after the Congress Party came to power in the State, had an interaction with the State officials on the project at Jala Soudha.

Top brass of the Irrigation Department that took part in the interaction, had made it clear that the construction of a new project at Inchampalli, proposed at a downstream point of Godavari (below the Medigadda barrage), would not lend any additional advantage.

The State officials had suggested that instead of construction of a new project at Inchampalli, the Sammaka Sagar project could be made use of for drawing the Godavari waters sought to be transferred to Cauvery across the Krishna and Penna river basins. TS stakes claim for 74 tmc Secondly, in case of a such water transfer taking place, Telangana would be entitled for 74 tmc (in place of the 42 tmc being offered).

They also sought to know from the NWDA representatives how they would be able to address the claims of Maharashtra and Karnataka States.

The two riparian States of Krishna river would also have an entitlement over the water proposed to be transferred from Godavari basin to Krishna basin before it reaches Cauvery basin. It would be mandatory on the part of the Centre to respond to their claims as per the Tribunal awards. Clarity on alignment and storage issues.

The State officials had also insisted more clarity on the alignment of the project canals, storage issues, environmental impact and R & R issues involved in the implementation of the project.

“We are yet to get more clarity on key issues that would decide the fate of the project.” officials said, adding that a meeting with the NWDA was due. The NWDA officials have been making efforts to dispel the fears of the State on the plea that only the unutilised share of Chhattisgarh would be considered for transfer.

The government would be able to take an appropriate stand on the issue only after next meeting with them, they said. BRS insisted on clearances for State projects Telangana had remained firm on its stand in respect of the project as long as the BRS was in rule.

Until its new projects proposed in Godavari basin received approvals, the State had asserted that it would not give any consent to the diversion of water to the Cauvery basin.

There is a delicate balance between the utilisation of water share allotted to the State and the obligation of considering the need of other States, they stressed.

The Congress government’s stand on the issue is awaited, especially after Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that there was a BJP conspiracy to get votes from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu behind the Centre’s insistence on the project.