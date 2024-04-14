World Heritage Day week kicks off

The walk was conducted to commemorate the commencement of World Heritage Day week celebrations hosted by the Tourism Department of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: A heritage walk from Charminar to Chowmahalla Palace was organised by the South Zone members of the International Council on Monuments and Sites, India in collaboration with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust and with support from JBR Architecture College, Woxsen School of Architecture and Planning, Telangana Sculptors and Artists Association, Ashoka School of Architecture and Planning and Salar Jung Museum, here on Sunday.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Rohini, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, M Veda Kumar, DHAT Chairman, Nitin R Sinha, ICOMOS India Secretary and GSV Suryanarayana Murthy, ICOMOS south zone representative.

The theme for World Heritage Day 2024 is ‘Disasters and Conflicts through the Lens of the Venice Charter’ as elucidated in the talk by Suryanarayana Murthy.