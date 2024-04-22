Telangana Today Impact: Officials prepare proposals to provide air-coolers in MCH

MCH superintendent Dr P Harishchandra Reddy said that a proposal was being prepared to find a solution for the issue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 08:13 PM

Mancherial: Authorities of a mother and child hospital (MCH) in the district centre responded positively to a news report narrating plight of patients due to lack of air-coolers published on these columns on Monday.

MCH superintendent Dr P Harishchandra Reddy said that a proposal was being prepared to find a solution for the issue.

Also Read Rogue elephant moves near borders of Maharashtra, Telangana

He said that 10 jumbo air coolers, used in functional halls, were being requisitioned for the convenience of patients. It is true that scorching heat conditions are prevailing in Mancherial and it was affecting patients and newborns in the hospital, he concurred.

The report mentioned that the new mothers and pregnant women were struggling to beat the heat wave conditions due to lack of air-conditioners.

They were being forced to carry mobile fans and compact air-coolers to beat the heat. Since the hospital is situated on the banks of Godavari, woes of the patients are getting aggravated.