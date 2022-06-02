Telangana boxer Hussamuddin in Indian team for CWG

Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Mohammad Hussamuddin (right) celebrates after winning his bout in the trials, on Thursday.

Hyderabad: While Nizamabad boxer Nikhat Zareen recently hogged the limelight by becoming the world champion in the 52kg category, another boxer from the same district Mohammad Hussamuddin made it a memorable day by clinching a berth in the Indian team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

The Nizamabad boxer Hussamuddin, who won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2018, Gold Coast, emerged winner in the 57kg category trials conducted to select the Indian team for the Games. In the 57kg category, Hussamuddin prevailed over 2019 Asian Championship silver medallist Kavinder Singh Bisht 4-1.

Meanwhile, world championship medallists Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa claimed berths in the Indian boxing team.

While Panghal, the 2019 world championship silver medallist, secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa clinched the 63.5kg spot in the trials held at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports. The other six boxers who made their way into the Indian team include Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg ).

The CWG is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. Panghal defeated fellow Services boxer Deepak 4-1 via a split decision. He will be aiming to improve upon his performance from the last edition in Gold Coast, where he won a silver medal. After being crowned the Asian champion and winning an unprecedented silver at the world championships in 2019, Panghal had a disappointing Tokyo Olympics last year, where he was knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals.

He will be eager to redeem himself at the big-ticket event. The 2015 world championship bronze medallist Thapa, who was last week elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee, on the other hand, out-punched 2018 CWG silver medallist Manish Kaushik 5-0 to seal his spot in the quadrennial event.

Men’s Team: Amit Panghal (51kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) Rohit Tokas (67kg), reigning national champion Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92kg ).

