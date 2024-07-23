Telangana: BRS demands unconditional crop loan waiver, funds for gram panchayats

Says panchayats finding it hard to deliver services due to lack of funds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 July 2024, 11:47 AM

BRS MLAs, including party working president KT Rama Rao, senior leaders T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and others, at Gun Park in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs demanded that the State government implement crop loan waiver without imposing any terms and conditions and also wanted the Congress government to extend financial assistance to Gram Panchayats.

Before leaving for the Assembly, the BRS MLAs, including party working president KT Rama Rao, senior leaders T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy and others assembled at Gun Park and paid floral tributes to Telangana martyrs.

Former Minister Sunitha Laxma Reddy said farmers were facing several issues in availing the crop loan waiver.

BRS MLA Kova Lakshmi said panchayats were finding it hard to deliver services due to lack of funds. It has been over seven months, panchayats were yet to get sufficient funds and at many places, local leaders were spending their personal money to take up a few works, she said.

Later, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs arrived at Gun Park and paid tributes to Telangana martyrs. They raised slogans against the Congress government for failing to implement the crop loan waiver effectively. They also demanded MSP for all paddy varieties.