Telangana: BRS legislator Prakash Goud defects to Congress

With Prakash Goud’s entry into Congress, the tally of BRS MLAs, who defected to Congress, increased to eight.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: In yet another blow to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud joined the Congress at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Friday.

The Chief Minister formally welcomed him into the party by presenting the party scarf. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

In January early this year, the BRS MLA had met the Chief Minister at his residence triggering speculations about his defection into the Congress. However, he had denied such reports, citing party workers objection.

But on Friday, Prakash Goud joined the Congress, after visiting Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala. Addressing media persons at the temple, the BRS MLA said he was joining the Congress to ensure constituency’s development.

Denying allegations that pressure was being exerted on the BRS MLAs to join the Congress, Prakash Goud said there was no pressure and informed that he was joining the Congress willingly. He even called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu his political guru, according to reports.