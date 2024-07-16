Telangana: Bu Abdullah Group signs investor agreement with Tconsult

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:21 PM

Hyderabad: Bu Abdullah Group of Companies johas signed an investor agreemens with TConsult becoming a partner in the Tconsult Global Investor Pool (TGIP) on Tuesday. This agreement signifies the start of an ambitious initiative to connect international investors with businesses seeking global growth.

Bu Abdullah, renowned for his investment acumen and leadership, heads the Bu Abdullah Group, which manages over 270 companies across the Middle East, Asia, and other regions. He holds a Guinness World Record for his extensive investment portfolio. His participation in TGIP represents a significant endorsement of Tconsult’s mission to facilitate strategic investments and promote global economic collaboration, a press release from Tcosult said on Tuesday.

Bu Abdullah Group’s inclusion in TGIP offers an opportunity for businesses aiming for cross-border expansion. Additionally, the Tconsult also signed joint venture agreements with 30 innovative startups and businesses, paving the way for their international growth.

“Tconsult is honored to welcome Bu Abdullah Group as the first investor in TGIP. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to connect innovators with global investors, thereby fostering international business growth and economic prosperity,” stated Sundeep Kumar Makthala, Chairman of Tconsult.

Bu Abdullah expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Joining TGIP is a strategic move that aligns with our vision of supporting promising businesses and driving economic growth across borders. I am enthusiastic about the opportunities this initiative will generate and look forward to a productive collaboration with Tconsult.”

TGIP, or the Tconsult Global Investor Pool, is a pioneering platform designed to bring together top international investors and businesses seeking global expansion. By leveraging advanced technologies and strategic partnerships, TGIP aims to revolutionize traditional business practices and drive economic prosperity through seamless integration and customized solutions. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for investors worldwide to support and invest in promising startups and established businesses.

The joint venture agreements signed underscore Tconsult’s commitment to fostering growth and collaboration on a global scale. By connecting investors with innovative businesses, Tconsult aims to create a robust platform for global trade and economic development.