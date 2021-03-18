Telangana Budget: Rs 338 crore allocated for handloom sector

The State government is creating a brand value for Telangana handloom products’ and has waived off the loans of handloom weavers

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its support to the handloom sector, the State government has sanctioned Rs 338 crore for welfare of handloom weavers.

The State government is creating a brand value for Telangana handloom products’ and has waived off the loans of handloom weavers, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday in the State Assembly. This apart, the cotton and chemicals required for weaving were provided at half rate by the government. Further, the government placed orders for 95.25 lakh Bathukamma sarees, school uniforms. The government has also created direct employment to 20,000 handloom workers, which created 461 crores of orders. Accordingly, the income of power loom workers increased from 16,000 to 20,000 per month.

Government has released an amount of Rs 96.43 crore under Cheyutha Scheme to the weavers. Under this scheme, handloom workers are able to save 8 per cent from their income and government will add an additional 8 per cent to the same. Handloom worker can draw the amount from the bank only after saving that amount for three years. Despite the unprecedented situation arising due to Covid, government has released the amount of Rs 96.43 crore well in advance.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .