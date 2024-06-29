KTR condoles death of veteran leader D Srinivas

T. Harish Rao recalls the services extended by Srinivas to the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 04:52 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday expressed his condolences on the passing away of D. Srinivas, veteran leader and former Member of Parliament on Saturday. He paid his last respects to the departed leader placing a wreath on the body and conveyed his sympathies to the members of the bereaved family.

BRS leader T Harish Rao who visited the bereaved family, shared their grief and extended his condolences while paying his respects to the former MP. He recalled the services extended by Srinivas to the State.

