Telangana: Cabinet sub-committee approves conduct of TET

The sub-committee also discussed recruiting teachers in government and local body schools through DSC notification

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cabinet sub-committee on Education approved conduct of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which has been long pending demand of the teacher job aspirants. The last TET was held in June, 2022.

The sub-committee which met under the chairpersonship of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday discussed the conduct of TET at the earliest and necessary instructions were issued to Education department officials.

The sub-committee also discussed recruiting teachers in government and local body schools through DSC notification. Accordingly, it was decided to fill up vacant teacher posts after holding the TET and officials were instructed to furnish details on the teacher vacancies.

Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, and Satyavathi Rathod took part in the meeting which also reviewed the status of work under progress as part of Mana Ooru – Mana Badi / Mana Basti – Mana Badi programme.

According to sources, the sub-committee wanted the School Education department to complete the Mana Ooru – Mana Badi first phase works at the earliest and commence the second phase in September.

As part of the programme in the first phase, works were taken up in 9,123 government and local body schools, and in the second phase works were likely to be executed in another 9,123 schools.