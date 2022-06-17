Telangana govt issues orders to fill 10,105 vacancies in various departments

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The Finance department on Friday issued orders for recruitment to 10,105 vacant posts in different departments in the State government. This is in addition to the orders issued on March 22, April 13 and June 6 of this year to fill 35,220 jobs, taking total recruitments to 45,325.

Accordingly, the Women Development and Child Welfare will recruit 251 posts through Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and 14 posts through District Selection Committee (DSC). About 71 vacancies in the Persons with Disabilities (Differently Abled) and Senior Citizens Welfare department and 66 vacancies in the Juvenile Welfare department will be filled through TSPSC.

The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIB) will fill 3,870 posts in Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, 1,445 posts in Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, 2,267 vacancies in Telangana State Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and 1,514 vacant posts in Telangana State Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.

Further, the TSPSC will recruit 316 vacancies in SC Development department, 78 in Tribal Welfare department, 24 in the offices of Chief Engineer of Tribal Welfare department, 16 in Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute, 15 in Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation Limited and 1 in TS ST Cooperative Finance Corporation (Tricor) and another 157 posts in BC Welfare department.

Taking a dig at the BJP government at the Centre, Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted that unlike some whose job announcements were all about Jumla, the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has so far given notification for 45,325 jobs this year. “Will issue more job notifications soon,” he assured.