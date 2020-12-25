Telangana can administer 10 lakh Covid vaccine doses a day: Eatala

Health department has trained 10,000 vaccinators and each trained healthcare worker will be able to administer vaccine to at least 100 individuals in a day

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: For quick and efficient roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine, whenever it is made available by the Union government, the Health Department has developed the capacity to inoculate at least 10 lakh individuals in a single day.

To strengthen the roll out process of the vaccine, the department has trained 10,000 vaccinators and each trained healthcare worker will be able to administer at least 100 individuals in a day which works out to an overall of 10 lakh individuals in a day.

Overall, the department has developed the capacity to administer vaccines to 70 lakh to 80 lakh individuals in Telangana, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender said during a review meeting on Covid-19 vaccines with senior health officials.

In the first phase, apart from healthcare workers, frontline workers from other departments including police, municipal and fire services will also receive the vaccine. Later, the second group to receive vaccines will include individuals above 50 years and those below 50 years with co-morbid conditions.

“We want to ensure that the vaccine is administered smoothly and quickly. After the first dose, individuals will be administered a booster dose 28 days later. The COWIN software, needed to administer the vaccine, has also been tested,” Rajender said.

Adequate arrangements like ensuring availability of drinking water and chairs to sit at vaccine administration centres to the general public will be taken up.

Improving infra

To withstand pressure on healthcare infrastructure in Telangana during future pandemics, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed officials to focus on improving the quality of medical infrastructure.

“As part of this initiative, the Health Department is in the process of procuring 11 CT scans and three MRI machines for government hospitals. In the next six months, modernisation of operation theatres across all government hospitals will be taken up,” Rajender said.

To ensure diagnostic services are available for patients at Basthi Dawakhanas, the Health Department is setting up eight diagnostic mini-hubs, which will be connected to the main laboratory at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda. Apart from blood tests, the Basthi Dawakhanas will offer X-ray, ultrasounds and ECG tests to the patients.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .