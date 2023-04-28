Telangana: Chalivagu reservoir near Parkal to be modernised soon with Rs 10.21 crore

The capacity of the reservoir is 500 mcft and it provides irrigation to 3040 acres of land officially, while the real number of the irrigated land under the project is nearly 5,000 acres.

Hanamkonda: The authorities of the J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation scheme are gearing up for the modernization of the Chalivagu reservoir, located on the outskirts of Jogampally village near Parkal, with Rs 10.21 crore.

As a part of this, canals, sluice, bund strengthening and other works will be taken soon by calling for the tenders. The capacity of the reservoir is 500 mcft and it provides irrigation to 3040 acres of land officially, while the real number of the irrigated land under the project is nearly 5,000 acres.

Besides providing irrigation, the reservoir also caters to the drinking water needs of villages under the Parkal constituency limits including Shayampet mandal.

As the reservoir was identified as a balancing reservoir to supply water from the Devadula project to Mega Textile park in Geesugonda mandal through a 40-km pipeline with Rs 100 crore, the works are in progress.

Since this 49-year-old reservoir was completely neglected during the united Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government allotted Rs 3.86 crore under the 4th phase of the Mission Kakatiya scheme and taken up some renovation works.

Meanwhile, following the efforts of Bhupalpally MLA G Venkataramana Reddy, the State government has recently sanctioned Rs 10.21 crore for the modernisation of this vital project. The maintenance of the reservoir lied with the Irrigation and CAD department till three years ago. The length of the main canal is 10-km, and the right canal’s length is 14 km.

But the government issued orders transferring the maintenance to the JC Devadula project. Speaking to Telangana Today, Shayampet BRS mandal president G Manohar Reddy has thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the funds and also thanked MLA Venkataramana Reddy for his efforts to help the farmers to get the assured irrigation for their lands.