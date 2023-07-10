Hanamkonda: Tribals in Shayampet Mandal receive land rights

Tribals in the Shayampet Mandal have received pattas for 64 acres of podu land. The pattas were distributed at a ceremony at the IDOC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

MLA Gandra Venakataramana Reddy, and Collector Sitka Patnaik with the tribals in Hanamkonda on Monday.

The event was attended by Bhupalapalli MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Warangal ZP Chairperson Gandra Jyoti, Hanmakonda Collector Sikta Patnaik, ITDA, Eturnagaram, PO Ankit, and DFO Vasantha.

Speaking at the programme, Reddy said the Telangana government had given the right of ownership of land to a large number of tribals, unlike any other State in the country. He also said that the government would provide financial assistance under the Giri Vikasam scheme to help the tribals dig borewells in the land.

Reddy, however, urged the beneficiaries to cultivate the land only up to the limits provided to them and not to cut down trees in the forest. ZP Chairperson Jyoti said the distribution of pattas was a blessing for the tribals, who had been waiting for them for many years.