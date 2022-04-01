Telangana: Chief Secretary summoned to High Court

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali on Friday summoned the Chief Secretary of Telangana to be present before the court on June 6.

The panel was dealing with a public interest litigation case filed by Sonde Veeraiah, Tribal Activist and Convener of Gondwana Samkshema Parishad. The petitioner challenged the inaction of the authorities in not conducting elections to the Gram Panchayat of Bhadrachalam.

People of Bhadrachalam Gram Panchayat are deprived of their rights to self-governance, the petitioner said. It is also contended that application of Telangana Municipalities Act to Scheduled areas is violation of Article 243 ZC3 in Part IX A of the Constitution. The panel observed that authorities were sleeping over the case for over two years without submitting their response and it ordered personal appearance of the Chief Secretary.

Writs by retired judges admitted

The panel allowed two writ petitions filed by former District Judges Shaik Razak and two others for service benefits during period of suspension. The three judges were suspended in 2010 when media carried stories of mass copying in LLM examination being held by Kakatiya University.

The names of the said judicial officers were not there in the list of erring persons of the squad of the university. The controller of examinations also held that their names were not in the list of malpractice cases. Finally, the judges were exonerated of charges in November 2014. Payment of various allowances and service benefits for the period of suspension were rejected.

The panel observed that there were no reasons for withholding and allowed writ petitions with rider that it was open to follow procedure under law if any recovery is to be made.

Collector told to implement court orders

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice A Rajashekhar Reddy and Justice M Laxman on Friday directed the District Collector, Ranga Reedy to implement court orders in rectification of petitioner land revenue records. Anil Sripada Rao filed this contempt case challenging the non-implementation of court order by authorities.

Earlier court held that the petitioner’s land does not fall in the assigned lands. Despite court orders the authorities have shown the petitioner’s land in prohibition list, the petitioner complained. The District Collector was present before the court today and was directed to implement order within a week.

