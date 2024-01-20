Telangana CID arrests 12 including two cops in fake passport racket

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested 12 persons including two policemen for facilitating foreign nationals obtain passports by submitting documents obtained through fraudulent means.

On specific information about the racket being operated in the city, the Telangana CID teams conducted simultaneous raids at Hyderabad, Jagityal, Korutla, Nizamabad and Karimnagar and arrested nine agents and two policemen. The main agent Abdus Sattar Osman Al Jahwari (50) of Hyderabad was also caught in Hyderabad.

“Abdus Sattar, a graphic designer had mastered the art of preparing fake educational and birth certificates. He was helping the foreign nationals basically of Sri Lanka obtained the certificates for submitting for obtaining Indian passports and charged Rs. 75,000 from an agent in Chennai,” said Shikha Goel, Additional DG (CID) Telangana.

So far the gang had helped 92 people obtain passports. “Preliminary enquiries revealed the gang had obtained more than 100 passports. A thorough investigation is being carried out,” said the official.