Telangana CID arrests dacoit evading arrest for last 29 years

Chandu along with his associates were preparing to commit a dacoity when a police team managed to nab a few of them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department on Monday arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a dacoity case and absconding for last 29 years.

The man Narra Chandu alias Chandraiah, a resident of Vidyanagar in Khanapur mandal of Nirmal district was allegedly involved in a dacoity case that was registered in 1995.

However, Chandu managed to give the police a slip and was since then absconding, said Telangana CID, Additional DG, Shikha Goel.

A special team nabbed Chandu and produced him before the court at Karimnagar. He was sent to judicial remand.