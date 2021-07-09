Telangana: CIE asks government colleges to introduce Sanskrit

By | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Intermediate Education (CIE) on Friday asked all the government junior colleges and private aided junior colleges in the State to introduce Sanskrit as second language in the colleges concerned immediately.

Presently, some of these colleges are offering Telugu, Hindi and Urdu as second language to the intermediate students. With this direction from the CIE, students in all government junior colleges and private aided junior colleges can now opt for Sanskrit as second language. The first language is English, which is common for all students.

In a memo, the CIE has asked the district intermediate education officers to identify the needy places for sanction of junior lecturer in Sanskrit posts in the government junior colleges across the State. A majority of private and corporate junior colleges offer Sanskrit as a second language.

