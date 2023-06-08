Telangana: CLIS to change face of Chennur

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will on Friday lay the foundation stone to the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme (CLIS), touted to be a lifeline for this region

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will on Friday lay the foundation stone to the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme (CLIS), touted to be a lifeline for this region

Mancherial: It could be ironic that Chennur, bounded by Pranahita and Godavari rivers on the east and south, was deprived of irrigation facilities for over seven decades. This is all set to change now, with the State government to lift water from Parvathi, Saraswathi and Laxmi barrages, parts of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, for irrigating 90,000 acres in the Chennur Assembly constituency limits.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will on Friday lay the foundation stone to the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme (CLIS), touted to be a lifeline for this region. The facility will be created at a cost of Rs.1,658 crore.

Three pump houses to lift water

According to Irrigation officials, water would be lifted from Parvathi barrage at Sundilla by constructing a pump house at Ponnaram village in Jaipur mandal costing Rs 449.80 crore. Another pump house to lift water from Saraswathi barrage at Annaram will be constructed at a cost of Rs.939.50 crore. Water will be lifted from Laxmi barrage at Medigadda through a pump house to be set up with Rs 268.70 crore.

Long canals to irrigate fields

A 43.45 km-main canal will be built linking Shankarapalli and Gangipelli irrigation tanks under the scheme. It will irrigate 25,422 acres of 21 villages in Jaipur mandal. A 63.30 km-canal will be constructed connecting Arepalli, Asnad and Reddypalli tanks, irrigating 48,208 acres in 52 villages of Chennur, Bheemaram and Kotapalli mandals. Another canal measuring 35.5 km will be created linking Shankarpalli and Ayapalli tanks, covering 16,370 acres from 24 villages.

With the advent of CLIS, 74,120 acres of agriculture lands would be irrigated, besides stabilising existing 15,730 acres under different irrigation tanks across the segment. As many as 103 villages will be able to find irrigation facility through the scheme.

Farmers upbeat

Lethakari Rajaiah, a farmer from Kommera village in Chennur mandal said the region would prosper in agriculture with the help of the ambitious irrigation scheme.

Also Read Chennur a role model in development, says Harish Rao