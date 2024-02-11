Telangana: Congress discusses strategies to counter BRS ahead of white paper release

Apart from releasing the white paper, there was also a discussion on passing a resolution against handing over projects to Krishna River Management Board

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 11:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) discussed the strategies to be adopted for countering the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on the white paper likely to be released in the Assembly on Monday.

During the two-hour meeting held at Jyothibha Phule Praja Bhavan here on Sunday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy gave a presentation on the irrigation sector, especially the Kaleshwaram project.

Apart from releasing the white paper, there was also a discussion on passing a resolution against handing over projects to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, MLAs and MLCs participated in the meeting.