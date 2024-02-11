CM Revanth Reddy should respond to student suicides, says RS Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar visited the Government General Hospital at Suryapet and consoled parents of Vaishnavi, who was found hanging in the SS welfare girls residential college at Imampet

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 11 February 2024, 06:45 PM

File Photo

Suryapet: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president RS Praveen Kumar on Sunday urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to respond to the reported suicides of students in government residential school and college hostels in the State.

Praveen Kumar visited the Government General Hospital at Suryapet and consoled parents of Vaishnavi, who was found hanging in the SS welfare girls residential college at Imampet. He also extended solidarity to student and Dalit organizations, who staged a dharna at Suryapet demanding a probe into Vaishnavi’s death.

Praveen Kumar said SC, ST and minority welfare portfolios were not allocated to any minister in the State government and asked the Chief Minister to appoint ministers for these portfolios.

“We want guarantee to the lives of students, not six guarantees,” he said.

Praveen Kumar, who demanded that the State government suspend the principal of the Imampet college for her negligence in carrying out her duties, also suggested the appointment of a psychologist in all residential schools and government hostels to counsel students, if required. The BSP would stage a dharna in Hyderabad on February 12 on the issue of student suicides, he said.