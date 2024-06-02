Telangana CM honors police officers with medals

Awardees of the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Services – (Independence Day - 2022) are Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat – Additional DG, Railways and Road Safety and Devender Singh, SP (Operations Telangana Cyber Security Bureau).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 11:37 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day presented medals to the police officers in Telangana on Sunday.

The officers who received the medals are – President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services (Independence Day 2021), B Sreenivasa Reddy – Joint Director (SP) Anti-Corruption Bureau, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services (Republic Day – 2022) – Chako Sunny – Commandant 8 th Battalion Telangana Special Police and G Srinivasa Raju – Head Constable, PTO Hyderabad.

