Telangana: CM KCR leaves by road to inspect flood damages

17 July 22

Mulugu: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s aerial survey of flood affected areas in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts was called off due to inclement weather on Monday.

In stead, the Chief Minister left by road to inspect the flood affected areas in Mulugu district on Sunday. As a part of his visit, he will first visit the Pushkar Ghat at Ramannagudem in Eturunagaram to know the flood flow in the River Godavari, and later meet the flood victims.

He will also conduct a review meeting with the District Collector S Krishna Aditya, ITDA, PO, Ankit, and other officials along with the people’s representatives including Ministers T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy on the damage caused by the rains and floods in the district at the ITDA office at Eturnagaram.

Later, he is likely to visit Bhadrachalam to oversee the flood relief activities and assess the flood situation in the temple town as the River Godavari was receiving heavy inflows. .

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Mulugu ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadish along with the officials inspected the arrangements and flood relief activities at Ramannagudem ahead of the Chief Minister’s tour.

