Telangana: CM KCR to chair Cabinet meeting scheduled on Sep 3

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will chair the State Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at Pragati Bhavan at 2 pm on September 3.

The Cabinet is expected to discuss and finalise the dates for the next session of the State Legislative Assembly and other issues of importance.