Telangana CM KCR to visit Maharashtra’s Sangli on August 1

Aurangabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the birthplace of noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Tuesday.

Sathe was born at Wategaon in Sangli on August 1, 1920. He died on July 18, 1969.

Telangana CM Rao, also known as KCR, will visit Wategaon on August 1, said a release issued by the Maharashtra-based Shetkari Sanghatana, a pro-farmer organisation.

A team of the farmers’ organisation met Rao on Saturday over various issues pertaining to cultivators, it said. Rao last month visited Maharashtra’s Solapur and Osmanabad districts.

After renaming his Telangana Rashtra Samithi as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in December last year, Rao has been making efforts to strengthen the party in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He has addressed public meetings at Nanded and other places in Maharashtra, highlighting his ‘Telangana model’ of development.